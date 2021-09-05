Severe Thunderstorm Warning until SUN 1:15 PM MST

Issued by National Weather Service – Tucson, AZ

Cochise County

…A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 115 PM MST

FOR WEST CENTRAL COCHISE COUNTY…

At 1252 PM MST, a severe thunderstorm was located near Tombstone, or

14 miles northeast of Sierra Vista, moving west at 10 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

Locations impacted include…

Tombstone, Fairbank and Charleston.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

&&

HAIL THREAT…RADAR INDICATED;

MAX HAIL SIZE…0.75 IN;

WIND THREAT…RADAR INDICATED;

MAX WIND GUST…60 MPH