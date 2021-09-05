Flood Advisory from SUN 10:09 PM MST until MON 1:15 AM MST

Issued by National Weather Service – Tucson, AZ

Pima County

The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a

* Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for…

East Central Pima County in southeastern Arizona…

* Until 115 AM MST.

* At 1009 PM MST, Expect heavy flow in washes and streams near east

and north Tucson to continue overnight.

* Some locations that will experience flooding include…

Eastern and northern portions of Tucson, Casas Adobes, Flowing

Wells and Catalina Foothills.

This includes the following streams and drainages…

Tanque Verde Wash, Rillito River and Pantano Wash.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the

dangers of flooding.

&&