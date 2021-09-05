Flash Flood Warning from SUN 4:48 PM MST until SUN 6:45 PM MST

Flash Flood Warning from SUN 4:48 PM MST until SUN 6:45 PM MSTNew
Issued by National Weather Service – Tucson, AZ
Pima County
The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a
* Flash Flood Warning for…
Northeastern Pima County in southeastern Arizona…
* Until 645 PM MST.
* At 448 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing
heavy rain across the warned area. Between 0.7 and 1.5 inches of
rain have fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin
shortly.
HAZARD…Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms.
SOURCE…Radar.
IMPACT…Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban
areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as
other poor drainage and low-lying areas.
* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…
Tucson, Tanque Verde, Catalina Foothills, Sabino Canyon Recreation
Area and Seven Falls.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.
Remain alert for flooding even in locations not receiving rain.
Washes, streams, and rivers can become raging killer currents in a
matter of minutes, even from distant rainfall.
&&
FLASH FLOOD…RADAR INDICATED