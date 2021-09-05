Flash Flood Warning until SUN 5:45 PM MST

Issued by National Weather Service – Tucson, AZ

Graham County

…FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 545 PM MST THIS

AFTERNOON FOR CENTRAL GRAHAM COUNTY…

At 426 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated that thunderstorms earlier

had produced very heavy rainfall, with between 1 and 2 inches of

rain occurring in the warning area.

HAZARD…Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms.

SOURCE…Radar.

IMPACT…Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas,

highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor

drainage and low-lying areas.

Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…

Safford, Thatcher, Solomon, Safford Regional Airport, Roper Lake

State Park, Central and Swift Trail Junction.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.

Remain alert for flooding even in locations not receiving rain.

Washes, streams, and rivers can become raging killer currents in a

matter of minutes, even from distant rainfall.

FLASH FLOOD…RADAR INDICATED