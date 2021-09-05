Dust Storm Warning from SUN 4:42 PM MST until SUN 6:15 PM MST

Issued by National Weather Service – Tucson, AZ

Pinal County

The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a

* Dust Storm Warning for…

Northeastern Pima County in southeastern Arizona…

South central Pinal County in southeastern Arizona…

* Until 615 PM MST.

* At 441 PM MST, a dust channel was near Marana, moving northwest at

10 mph.

HAZARD…Less than a quarter mile visibility with strong wind in

excess of 40 mph.

SOURCE…Public.

IMPACT…Dangerous life-threatening travel.

* This includes the following highways…

Interstate 10 between mile markers 224 and 253.

Route 77 between mile markers 74 and 81.

Locations impacted include…

Tucson, Oro Valley, Marana, Casas Adobes, Flowing Wells, Avra Valley,

Tortolita, Saguaro National Park West, Catalina Foothills, Picture

Rocks, Red Rock and Dove Mountain.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Dust storms lead to dangerous driving conditions with visibility

reduced to near zero. If driving, avoid dust storms if possible. If

caught in one, pull off the road, turn off your lights and keep your

foot off the brake.

Motorists should not drive into a dust storm. PULL ASIDE STAY ALIVE!

Strong to severe thunderstorms are also possible behind this dust

channel. Keep updated with this quickly evolving situation.

&&