Dust Advisory from SUN 5:37 PM MST until SUN 7:30 PM MST

Issued by National Weather Service – Tucson, AZ

Pima County

The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a

* Dust Advisory for…

North central Pima County in southeastern Arizona…

Southeastern Pinal County in southeastern Arizona…

* Until 730 PM MST.

* At 537 PM MST, a wall of dust was along a line extending from 8

miles south of Boyce Thompson Arboretum to near Mammoth, moving

southwest at 20 mph.

HAZARD…Less than one half mile visibility with strong wind in

excess of 40 mph.

SOURCE…Detected by National Weather Service meteorologists.

IMPACT…Hazardous travel.

* This includes the following highways…

Interstate 10 between mile markers 206 and 238.

Route 77 between mile markers 91 and 114.

Route 79 between mile markers 92 and 128.

Route 87 between mile markers 116 and 124.

Locations impacted include…

Marana, Oracle, Mammoth, Eloy, Avra Valley, Picacho, Chui-Chu,

Picacho Peak State Park, Red Rock, Cactus Forest, Shopishk, East

Chui-Chu, Oracle Junction, Biosphere 2 and Silver Bell.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Blowing dust brings reduced visibility, leading to dangerous driving

conditions. If driving, avoid blowing dust if possible. If caught in

dense blowing dust, pull off the road, turn off your lights and keep

your foot off the brake.

Strong to severe thunderstorms are also possible behind this wall of

dust. Keep updated with this quickly evolving situation.

&&