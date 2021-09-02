Flood Advisory from THU 6:11 AM MST until THU 9:15 AM MST

Issued by National Weather Service – Phoenix, AZ

Pinal County

The National Weather Service in Phoenix has issued a

* Flood Advisory for…

Maricopa County in south central Arizona…

Pinal County in southeastern Arizona…

* Until 915 AM MST.

* At 611 AM MST, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated

up to 0.5 inches of rain have fallen in the Advisory area. Minor

flooding is ongoing or will begin shortly.

* Some locations that will experience flooding include…

Paradise Valley, East Phoenix, Scottsdale, the Southeast Valley,

San Tan Valley, Fountain Hills, the Fort McDowell Indian

Community, and Gold Canyon.

This includes the following streams and drainages…

Queen Creek, Indian Bend Wash, and Bulldog Wash.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

&&