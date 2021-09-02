Flood Advisory from THU 5:22 AM MST until THU 8:30 AM MST

Issued by National Weather Service – Phoenix, AZ

Pinal County

The National Weather Service in Phoenix has issued a

* Flood Advisory for…

Pinal County in southeastern Arizona…

* Until 830 AM MST.

* At 522 AM MST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to

thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin

shortly in the advisory area. Up to 0.5 inches of rain have fallen.

* Some locations that will experience flooding include…

Superior, Boyce Thompson Arboretum, Queen Valley and Florence

Junction.

Some of the washes feeding into Queen Creek will likely be running.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

&&