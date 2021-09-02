Flood Advisory from THU 3:51 PM MST until THU 9:45 PM MST

Issued by National Weather Service – Phoenix, AZ

Pinal County

The National Weather Service in Phoenix has issued a

* Flood Advisory for…

Maricopa County in south central Arizona…

Pinal County in southeastern Arizona…

* Until 945 PM MST.

* At 351 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to

thunderstorms. Ponding of water and minor flooding is ongoing or

expected to begin shortly along Interstate 8. Up to 1 inch of rain

has fallen.

* Some locations that will experience flooding include…

Freeman and Big Horn.

Interstate 8 is the most likely place to experience minor flooding.

This includes the following streams and drainages…

Sand Tank Wash, Vekol Wash, Waterman Wash, Bender Wash and West

Prong Waterman Wash.

Additional rainfall amounts up to 0.5 inches are expected over the

area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

&&