Flood Advisory from THU 1:52 AM MST until THU 5:00 AM MST

Issued by National Weather Service – Phoenix, AZ

Pinal County

The National Weather Service in Phoenix has issued a

* Flood Advisory for…

Pinal County in southeastern Arizona…

* Until 500 AM MST.

* At 152 AM MST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain. Minor flooding

is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area.

Between 0.5 and 1 inch of rain has fallen.

* Flooding of low lying areas and rural roads. Some normally dry

washes may begin running.

* Some locations that will experience flooding include…

Florence, Superior, Boyce Thompson Arboretum and Top-Of-The-World.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the

dangers of flooding.

&&