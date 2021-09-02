Flood Advisory from THU 12:41 AM MST until THU 3:45 AM MST

Flood Advisory from THU 12:41 AM MST until THU 3:45 AM MSTNew
Issued by National Weather Service – Phoenix, AZ
Pinal County
The National Weather Service in Phoenix has issued a
* Flood Advisory for…
Maricopa County in south central Arizona…
Pinal County in southeastern Arizona…
* Until 345 AM MST.
* At 1241 AM MST, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated
heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or
expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 0.5 and 1
inch of rain has fallen.
* Some locations that will experience flooding include…
Queen Creek, San Tan Valley, Sacaton, Olberg, Magma, Florence
Junction, and Queen Valley.
This includes the following streams and drainages…
Queen Creek and smaller washes draining into the Gila River.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the
dangers of flooding.
