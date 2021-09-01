Flood Advisory from WED 11:09 PM MST until THU 2:15 AM MST

Issued by National Weather Service – Phoenix, AZ

Pinal County

The National Weather Service in Phoenix has issued a

* Flood Advisory for…

Maricopa County in south central Arizona…

Pinal County in southeastern Arizona…

* Until 215 AM MST.

* At 1109 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to

thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin

shortly in the advisory area.

* Gold Canyon and Apache Junction

This includes the following streams and drainages…

Bulldog Wash, Queen Creek, Barge Creek, La Barge Creek, and First

Water Creek.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the

dangers of flooding.

&&