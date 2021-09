Issued by National Weather Service – Tucson, AZ

Pima County

…FLASH FLOOD WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 1 AM MST EARLY THIS MORNING

FOR NORTHEASTERN PIMA COUNTY…

Flood waters have receded. Flooding is no longer expected to pose a

threat. Please continue to heed remaining road closures.

A Flash Flood Watch remains in effect until 500 AM MST Thursday for

a portion of Southeast Arizona.