Flood Advisory from TUE 4:23 PM MST until TUE 7:30 PM MST

Issued by National Weather Service – Tucson, AZ

Graham County

The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a

* Small Stream Flood Advisory for…

East Central Graham County in southeastern Arizona…

West Central Greenlee County in southeastern Arizona…

* Until 730 PM MST.

* At 423 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to

thunderstorms. This will cause small stream flooding. Between 0.5

and 1.5 inches of rain have fallen.

* Some locations that will experience flooding include…

Guthrie.

This includes the following streams and drainages…

Tributaries into the San Francisco River and the Gila River west

of Guthrie.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.

&&