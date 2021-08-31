Flood Advisory from TUE 3:14 PM MST until TUE 8:15 PM MST

Issued by National Weather Service – Tucson, AZ

Pinal County

The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a

* Flood Advisory for…

Central Pima County in southeastern Arizona…

Southwestern Pinal County in southeastern Arizona…

* Until 815 PM MST.

* At 314 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated moderate to heavy rain with

reports of minor flooding ongoing in the advisory area. The

Artesia Wash is flowing swiftly south of Sells. Other washes in

the area are likely flowing or will begin flowing soon. Expect

muddy roads, minor flooding of low lying areas, and low water

crossings.

* Some locations that will experience flooding include…

Sells, Santa Rosa, Topawa, Pisinemo, Gu Vo, Hickiwan, San Miguel,

San Isidro, Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, Ali Chukson,

Covered Wells, Anegam, Ali Chugk, Gu Oidak, Vamori, Cockleburr,

San Simon, North Komelik, Kohatk and Charco 27.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.

In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are

potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded

roads. Find an alternate route.

&&