Flood Advisory from TUE 3:14 PM MST until TUE 8:15 PM MST

Flood Advisory from TUE 3:14 PM MST until TUE 8:15 PM MSTNew
Issued by National Weather Service – Tucson, AZ
Pinal County
The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a
* Flood Advisory for…
Central Pima County in southeastern Arizona…
Southwestern Pinal County in southeastern Arizona…
* Until 815 PM MST.
* At 314 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated moderate to heavy rain with
reports of minor flooding ongoing in the advisory area. The
Artesia Wash is flowing swiftly south of Sells. Other washes in
the area are likely flowing or will begin flowing soon. Expect
muddy roads, minor flooding of low lying areas, and low water
crossings.
* Some locations that will experience flooding include…
Sells, Santa Rosa, Topawa, Pisinemo, Gu Vo, Hickiwan, San Miguel,
San Isidro, Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, Ali Chukson,
Covered Wells, Anegam, Ali Chugk, Gu Oidak, Vamori, Cockleburr,
San Simon, North Komelik, Kohatk and Charco 27.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.
In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are
potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded
roads. Find an alternate route.
&&