Flood Advisory from TUE 2:47 PM MST until TUE 7:45 PM MST

Issued by National Weather Service – Tucson, AZ

Pima County

The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a

* Arroyo and Small Stream Flood Advisory for…

Northeastern Pima County in southeastern Arizona…

Southeastern Pinal County in southeastern Arizona…

* Until 745 PM MST.

* At 247 PM MST, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated

heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause small stream

flooding. Between 1 and 1.5 inches of rain have fallen.

* Some locations that will experience flooding include…

Catalina, Tanque Verde, Saddlebrooke, Mount Lemmon/Summerhaven,

Sabino Canyon Recreation Area, Catalina Foothills, Saguaro

National Park East, Catalina State Park, Seven Falls, and Oracle

Junction.

This includes the following streams and drainages…

Bird Canyon, Agua Caliente Wash, Stratton Wash, Sutherland Wash,

Buehman Canyon, Canada del Oro, Esperero Wash, Sabino Creek,

Rincon Creek, Coyote Wash, Chalk Creek, Alder Wash, Chirreon Wash,

Ventana Canyon Wash, Gibb Wash and Chimney Rock Creek.

Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are expected over the area.

This additional rain will result in minor flooding.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are

potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded

roads. Find an alternate route.

Flooding is occurring or is imminent. It is important to know where

you are relative to streams, rivers, or creeks which can become

killers in heavy rains. Campers and hikers should avoid streams or

creeks.

&&