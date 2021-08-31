Flood Advisory from TUE 1:59 AM MST until TUE 5:00 AM MST

Issued by National Weather Service – Tucson, AZ

Pima County

The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a

* Small Stream Flood Advisory for…

Northwestern Pima County in southeastern Arizona…

* Until 500 AM MST.

* At 159 AM MST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to

thunderstorms. This will cause small stream flooding. Up to 1.5

inches of rain has fallen.

* Some locations that will experience flooding include…

Gu Vo, Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, Why, Charco 27,

Gunsight, Pia Oik and Kuakatch.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the

dangers of flooding.

