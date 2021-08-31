Flood Advisory until TUE 3:00 AM MST

Issued by National Weather Service – Phoenix, AZ

Pinal County

The National Weather Service in Phoenix has extended the

* Flood Advisory for…

Maricopa County in south central Arizona…

Pinal County in southeastern Arizona…

* Until 300 AM MST.

* At 152 AM MST, Lingering runoff from earlier thunderstorms is

expected to continue flooding in the Advisory area.

* Some locations that will experience flooding include…

Maricopa, Mobile and Highway 238.

This includes the following streams and drainages…

Waterman Wash, Vekol Wash and West Prong Waterman Wash.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles. It is especially difficult to tell how

deep the water is at night.

&&