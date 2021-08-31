Skip to Content

Flood Advisory until TUE 3:00 AM MST

Last updated today at 2:26 am
1:52 am Weather AlertsWx Alert - Pinal

Issued by National Weather Service – Phoenix, AZ

Pinal County

The National Weather Service in Phoenix has extended the

* Flood Advisory for…
Maricopa County in south central Arizona…
Pinal County in southeastern Arizona…

* Until 300 AM MST.

* At 152 AM MST, Lingering runoff from earlier thunderstorms is
expected to continue flooding in the Advisory area.

* Some locations that will experience flooding include…
Maricopa, Mobile and Highway 238.

This includes the following streams and drainages…
Waterman Wash, Vekol Wash and West Prong Waterman Wash.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles. It is especially difficult to tell how
deep the water is at night.

