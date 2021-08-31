Flood Advisory until TUE 3:00 AM MST

Flood Advisory until TUE 3:00 AM MSTUpdated
Issued by National Weather Service – Phoenix, AZ
Pinal County
The National Weather Service in Phoenix has extended the
* Flood Advisory for…
Maricopa County in south central Arizona…
Pinal County in southeastern Arizona…
* Until 300 AM MST.
* At 152 AM MST, Lingering runoff from earlier thunderstorms is
expected to continue flooding in the Advisory area.
* Some locations that will experience flooding include…
Maricopa, Mobile and Highway 238.
This includes the following streams and drainages…
Waterman Wash, Vekol Wash and West Prong Waterman Wash.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles. It is especially difficult to tell how
deep the water is at night.
&&