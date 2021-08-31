Flash Flood Warning from TUE 4:36 PM MST until TUE 7:45 PM MST

Flash Flood Warning from TUE 4:36 PM MST until TUE 7:45 PM MSTNew
Issued by National Weather Service – Tucson, AZ
Cochise County
The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a
* Flash Flood Warning for…
Southwestern Cochise County in southeastern Arizona…
* Until 745 PM MST.
* At 436 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing
heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain
have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts up to 0.3 inches are
possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected
to begin shortly.
HAZARD…Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms
producing flash flooding.
SOURCE…Radar.
IMPACT…Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams,
urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses.
* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…
Sierra Vista, Bisbee, Hereford, Naco and Palominas.
This includes the following Flash Flood Prone Locations…
Moson Rd from SR 90 and Hereford Rd.
This includes the following streams and drainages…
San Pedro River and Spring Creek.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are
potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded
roads. Find an alternate route.
&&
FLASH FLOOD…RADAR INDICATED;
FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT…CONSIDERABLE