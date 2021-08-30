Skip to Content

Flood Advisory from MON 12:42 AM MST until MON 4:45 AM MST

12:42 am Weather AlertsWx Alert - Pinal

Issued by National Weather Service – Phoenix, AZ

Pinal County

The National Weather Service in Phoenix has issued a

* Flood Advisory for…
Maricopa County in south central Arizona…
Pinal County in southeastern Arizona…

* Until 445 AM MST.

* At 1242 AM MST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to
thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin
shortly in the advisory area. Between 0.5 and 1 inch of rain has
fallen.

* Some locations that will experience flooding include…
Estrella Sailport and Mobile.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the
dangers of flooding.

