Flood Advisory from MON 10:59 PM MST until TUE 2:00 AM MST

Issued by National Weather Service – Phoenix, AZ

Pinal County

The National Weather Service in Phoenix has issued a

* Flood Advisory for…
Maricopa County in south central Arizona…
Pinal County in southeastern Arizona…

* Until 200 AM MST.

* At 1059 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to
thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin
shortly in the advisory area.

* Some locations that will experience flooding include…
Maricopa, Mobile, Highway 238, and Rainbow Valley.

This includes the following streams and drainages…
Vekol Wash, Waterman Wash,

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

