Flood Advisory from MON 10:59 PM MST until TUE 2:00 AM MST

Flood Advisory from MON 10:59 PM MST until TUE 2:00 AM MSTNew
Issued by National Weather Service – Phoenix, AZ
Pinal County
The National Weather Service in Phoenix has issued a
* Flood Advisory for…
Maricopa County in south central Arizona…
Pinal County in southeastern Arizona…
* Until 200 AM MST.
* At 1059 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to
thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin
shortly in the advisory area.
* Some locations that will experience flooding include…
Maricopa, Mobile, Highway 238, and Rainbow Valley.
This includes the following streams and drainages…
Vekol Wash, Waterman Wash,
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
