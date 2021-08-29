Severe Thunderstorm Warning from SUN 6:53 PM MST until SUN 7:45 PM MST

Issued by National Weather Service – Tucson, AZ

Pima County

The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…

Northeastern Pima County in southeastern Arizona…

* Until 745 PM MST.

* At 652 PM MST, a severe thunderstorm was located over Casas Adobes,

or near Oro Valley, moving west at 10 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts.

SOURCE…Trained weather spotters.

IMPACT…Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include…

Tucson, Oro Valley, Marana, Casas Adobes, Flowing Wells, Tortolita,

Saguaro National Park West, Catalina Foothills, Catalina State

Park, Tucson Estates and Picture Rocks.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

Damaging winds and frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring

with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of

nature’s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are

close enough to be struck by lightning.

Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to

flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.

&&

HAIL THREAT…RADAR INDICATED;

MAX HAIL SIZE…<.75 IN;

WIND THREAT…RADAR INDICATED;

MAX WIND GUST…60 MPH