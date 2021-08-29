Flood Advisory from SUN 8:06 PM MST until SUN 11:15 PM MST

Issued by National Weather Service – Tucson, AZ

Graham County

The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a

* Small Stream Flood Advisory for…

South Central Graham County in southeastern Arizona…

* Until 1115 PM MST.

* At 806 PM MST, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated

heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause small stream

flooding. Between 0.5 and 1.8 inches of rain have fallen.

* Some locations that will experience flooding include…

Roper Lake State Park, Swift Trail Junction, Frye Mesa Dam and

eastern slopes of Mount Graham.

This includes the following streams and drainages…

Jacobson Creek, Noon Creek, Marijilda Wash, Frye Creek, Stockton

Wash, Gibson Creek and Twilight Creek.

Additional rainfall amounts up to 0.5 inches are expected over the

area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the

dangers of flooding.

Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.

