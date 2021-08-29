Flood Advisory from SUN 4:23 PM MST until SUN 6:15 PM MST

Issued by National Weather Service – Tucson, AZ

Pima County

The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a

* Small Stream Flood Advisory for…

Central Pima County in southeastern Arizona…

* Until 615 PM MST.

* At 423 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to

thunderstorms to the north to northwest of Sells. This will cause

small stream flooding. Between 0.5 and 1.5 inches of rain have

fallen.

* Some locations that will experience flooding include…

Sells, San Isidro, Ali Chukson, Covered Wells, Gu Oidak, Fresnal,

No:ligk, Cababi, Comobabi, South Comobabi, San Luis – Sells

District, Mountain Village, Artesia, Rincon and Ali Molina.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.

&&