Severe Thunderstorm Warning until SAT 4:00 PM MST

Issued by National Weather Service – Tucson, AZ

Pima County

…A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 400 PM MST

FOR EAST CENTRAL PIMA COUNTY…

At 332 PM MST, a severe thunderstorm was located from near Vail to

Saguaro National Park East, or 12 miles east of Davis-Monthan Air

Force Base, moving west at 10 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

Locations impacted include…

Eastern Tucson, Tanque Verde, Vail, Saguaro National Park East and

Rita Ranch.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

&&

HAIL THREAT…RADAR INDICATED;

MAX HAIL SIZE…0.75 IN;

WIND THREAT…RADAR INDICATED;

MAX WIND GUST…60 MPH