Severe Thunderstorm Warning from SAT 8:03 PM MST until SAT 9:00 PM MST

Issued by National Weather Service – Tucson, AZ

Pima County

The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…

Northwestern Pima County in southeastern Arizona…

* Until 900 PM MST.

* At 803 PM MST, a severe thunderstorm was located 7 miles northwest

of Gu Vo, or 20 miles southeast of Ajo, and is nearly stationary.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage

to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include…

Gu Vo, Hickiwan, Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, Why, Charco

27, Gunsight and Kuakatch.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to

flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.

&&

HAIL THREAT…RADAR INDICATED;

MAX HAIL SIZE…1.00 IN;

WIND THREAT…RADAR INDICATED;

MAX WIND GUST…60 MPH