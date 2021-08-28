Severe Thunderstorm Warning from SAT 6:31 PM MST until SAT 7:15 PM MST

Issued by National Weather Service – Tucson, AZ

Pima County

The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…

West central Pima County in southeastern Arizona…

* Until 715 PM MST.

* At 631 PM MST, a severe thunderstorm was located 7 miles east of

Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, or 27 miles south of Ajo,

moving southwest at 30 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include…

Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument and Lukeville.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

Large hail and damaging winds and continuous cloud to ground

lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately.

Lightning is one of nature’s leading killers. Remember, if you can

hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning.

&&

HAIL THREAT…RADAR INDICATED;

MAX HAIL SIZE…0.75 IN;

WIND THREAT…RADAR INDICATED;

MAX WIND GUST…60 MPH