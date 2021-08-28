Severe Thunderstorm Warning until SAT 6:00 PM MST

Issued by National Weather Service – Tucson, AZ

Pinal County

…A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 600 PM MST

FOR NORTHEASTERN PINAL COUNTY…

At 536 PM MST, a severe thunderstorm was located over Kearny, or 8

miles west of Hayden, moving west at 15 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

Locations impacted include…

Kearny and Dudleyville.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

&&

HAIL THREAT…RADAR INDICATED;

MAX HAIL SIZE…0.75 IN;

WIND THREAT…RADAR INDICATED;

MAX WIND GUST…60 MPH