Severe Thunderstorm Warning from SAT 4:58 PM MST until SAT 6:00 PM MST

Issued by National Weather Service – Tucson, AZ

Pima County

The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…

Northeastern Pima County in southeastern Arizona…

Southeastern Pinal County in southeastern Arizona…

* Until 600 PM MST.

* At 457 PM MST, severe thunderstorms were located along a line

extending from Oracle to near Flowing Wells, moving west at 15 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include…

Western Tucson, Catalina, Oro Valley, Marana, Oracle, Casas

Adobes, Flowing Wells, Saddlebrooke, Avra Valley, Tortolita,

Catalina State Park, Saguaro National Park West, Picture Rocks,

Red Rock, Dove Mountain, and Oracle Junction.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

&&

HAIL THREAT…RADAR INDICATED;

MAX HAIL SIZE…0.75 IN;

WIND THREAT…RADAR INDICATED;

MAX WIND GUST…60 MPH