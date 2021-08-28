Severe Thunderstorm Warning until SAT 6:00 PM MST

Issued by National Weather Service – Tucson, AZ

Pinal County

…A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 600 PM MST

FOR NORTHEASTERN PIMA AND SOUTHEASTERN PINAL COUNTIES…

At 525 PM MST, severe thunderstorms were located along a line

extending from 6 miles north of Saddlebrooke to near Casas Adobes,

moving west at 15 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

Locations impacted include…

Marana, Flowing Wells, Saddlebrooke, Avra Valley, Tortolita, Saguaro

National Park West, Picture Rocks, Red Rock, Dove Mountain

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

&&

HAIL THREAT…RADAR INDICATED;

MAX HAIL SIZE…0.75 IN;

WIND THREAT…RADAR INDICATED;

MAX WIND GUST…60 MPH