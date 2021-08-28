Severe Thunderstorm Warning from SAT 3:58 PM MST until SAT 5:00 PM MST

Severe Thunderstorm Warning from SAT 3:58 PM MST until SAT 5:00 PM MSTNew
Issued by National Weather Service – Tucson, AZ
Pima County
The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a
* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…
Northeastern Pima County in southeastern Arizona…
* Until 500 PM MST.
* At 356 PM MST, a severe thunderstorm was located near Sabino
Canyon Recreation Area, or 9 miles northeast of Davis-Monthan Air
Force Base, moving west at 15 mph.
HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.
* Locations impacted include…
Tucson, Oro Valley, Marana, Casas Adobes, Drexel Heights, Flowing
Wells, Tanque Verde, South Tucson, Tortolita, Sabino Canyon
Recreation Area, Catalina State Park, and Catalina Foothills.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.
&&
HAIL THREAT…RADAR INDICATED;
MAX HAIL SIZE…0.75 IN;
WIND THREAT…RADAR INDICATED;
MAX WIND GUST…60 MPH