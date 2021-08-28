Severe Thunderstorm Warning from SAT 3:58 PM MST until SAT 5:00 PM MST

Issued by National Weather Service – Tucson, AZ

Pima County

The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…

Northeastern Pima County in southeastern Arizona…

* Until 500 PM MST.

* At 356 PM MST, a severe thunderstorm was located near Sabino

Canyon Recreation Area, or 9 miles northeast of Davis-Monthan Air

Force Base, moving west at 15 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include…

Tucson, Oro Valley, Marana, Casas Adobes, Drexel Heights, Flowing

Wells, Tanque Verde, South Tucson, Tortolita, Sabino Canyon

Recreation Area, Catalina State Park, and Catalina Foothills.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

&&

HAIL THREAT…RADAR INDICATED;

MAX HAIL SIZE…0.75 IN;

WIND THREAT…RADAR INDICATED;

MAX WIND GUST…60 MPH