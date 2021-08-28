Flood Warning from SAT 7:01 PM MST until SAT 10:00 PM MST

Issued by National Weather Service – Tucson, AZ

Pinal County

The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a

* Flood Warning for Small stream in…

Northeastern Pima County in southeastern Arizona…

Southern Pinal County in southeastern Arizona…

* Until 1000 PM MST.

* At 701 PM MST, Gauge reports indicated heavy rain due to

thunderstorms fell over the upper reaches of the CDO Basin where

between 0.5 and 2 inches of rain has fallen. Flooding is ongoing

and has recently passed the Rancho Solano gauge and is moving

downstream.

* The flood wave will continue moving downstream and should reach

The Golder Ranch area near and after 8 pm this evening. The high

water will continue downstream to the Santa Cruz River.

* Some locations that will experience flooding include…

Catalina, Oro Valley, Marana, Casas Adobes, Saddlebrooke, Catalina

State Park and Biosphere 2.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the

dangers of flooding.

Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law

enforcement and request they pass this information to the National

Weather Service when you can do so safely.

