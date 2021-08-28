Flood Advisory from SAT 3:54 AM MST until SAT 7:00 AM MST

Issued by National Weather Service – Tucson, AZ

Pima County

The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a

* Small Stream Flood Advisory for…

Southern Pima County in southeastern Arizona…

* Until 700 AM MST.

* At 354 AM MST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to

thunderstorms. This will cause small stream flooding. Between 1

and 2 inches of rain have fallen.

* Some locations that will experience flooding include…

San Miguel and San Miguel Road, Vamori, Choulic, Coldfields and

South Komelik.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the

dangers of flooding.

&&