Flash Flood Warning from SAT 8:25 PM MST until SAT 10:30 PM MST

Flash Flood Warning from SAT 8:25 PM MST until SAT 10:30 PM MSTNew
Issued by National Weather Service – Tucson, AZ
Pima County
The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a
* Flash Flood Warning for…
Northwestern Pima County in southeastern Arizona…
* Until 1030 PM MST.
* At 825 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing
heavy rain across the western portions of the Tohono O’odham
Nation. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen along and near
Route 34 between Highway 86 and Hickiwan. Flash flooding is
ongoing or expected to begin shortly, especially along the washes
that drain into the Sikort Chuapo, Gunsight and Hickiwan washes.
HAZARD…Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms
producing flash flooding.
SOURCE…Radar.
IMPACT…Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams,
urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses.
* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…
Hickiwan, Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, Charco 27, Gunsight
and Kuakatch.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
&&
FLASH FLOOD…RADAR INDICATED;
FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT…CONSIDERABLE