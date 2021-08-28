Flash Flood Warning from SAT 8:25 PM MST until SAT 10:30 PM MST

Issued by National Weather Service – Tucson, AZ

Pima County

The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a

* Flash Flood Warning for…

Northwestern Pima County in southeastern Arizona…

* Until 1030 PM MST.

* At 825 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing

heavy rain across the western portions of the Tohono O’odham

Nation. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen along and near

Route 34 between Highway 86 and Hickiwan. Flash flooding is

ongoing or expected to begin shortly, especially along the washes

that drain into the Sikort Chuapo, Gunsight and Hickiwan washes.

HAZARD…Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms

producing flash flooding.

SOURCE…Radar.

IMPACT…Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams,

urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses.

* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…

Hickiwan, Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, Charco 27, Gunsight

and Kuakatch.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

&&

FLASH FLOOD…RADAR INDICATED;

FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT…CONSIDERABLE