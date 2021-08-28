Flash Flood Warning from SAT 7:41 PM MST until SAT 9:30 PM MST

Issued by National Weather Service – Tucson, AZ

Pima County

The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a

* Flash Flood Warning for…

West Central Pima County in southeastern Arizona…

* Until 930 PM MST.

* At 741 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing

heavy rain along and east of Highway 85 near Organ Pipe National

Monument. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. Flash

flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly, especially along

washes that drain into the Rio Sonoyta Wash, as well as San

Cristobol and Growler Washes.

HAZARD…Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms.

SOURCE…Radar.

IMPACT…Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban

areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as

other poor drainage and low-lying areas.

* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…

Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument and Lukeville.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

&&

FLASH FLOOD…RADAR INDICATED