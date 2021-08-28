Flash Flood Warning until SAT 6:30 PM MST

Flash Flood Warning until SAT 6:30 PM MSTUpdated
Issued by National Weather Service – Tucson, AZ
Pima County
…FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 630 PM MST THIS
EVENING FOR SOUTHEASTERN PIMA COUNTY…
At 510 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated between 1 and 2 inches of
rain had fallen along and north of Arivaca Road over the past hour.
This will result in flash flooding, especially along Arivaca Creek,
Las Guijas Wash and Arroyo Seco washes that all drain into the
Puertocito and Altar Washes.
HAZARD…Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing
flash flooding.
SOURCE…Radar.
IMPACT…Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams,
urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses.
Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…
mainly rural areas of Southeastern Pima County
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are
potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded
roads. Find an alternate route.
&&
FLASH FLOOD…RADAR INDICATED;
FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT…CONSIDERABLE