Flash Flood Warning until SAT 6:30 PM MST

Issued by National Weather Service – Tucson, AZ

Pima County

…FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 630 PM MST THIS

EVENING FOR SOUTHEASTERN PIMA COUNTY…

At 510 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated between 1 and 2 inches of

rain had fallen along and north of Arivaca Road over the past hour.

This will result in flash flooding, especially along Arivaca Creek,

Las Guijas Wash and Arroyo Seco washes that all drain into the

Puertocito and Altar Washes.

HAZARD…Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing

flash flooding.

SOURCE…Radar.

IMPACT…Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams,

urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses.

Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…

mainly rural areas of Southeastern Pima County

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are

potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded

roads. Find an alternate route.

&&

FLASH FLOOD…RADAR INDICATED;

FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT…CONSIDERABLE