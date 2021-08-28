Flash Flood Warning until SAT 6:00 PM MST

Issued by National Weather Service – Tucson, AZ

Pima County

…FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM MST THIS EVENING

FOR EAST CENTRAL PIMA COUNTY…

At 456 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated that thunderstorms earlier

had produced heavy rainfall, with between 0.7 and 1.5 inches of rain

occurring in the warning area.

HAZARD…Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing

flash flooding.

SOURCE…Radar.

IMPACT…Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams,

urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses.

Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…

Vail, East Sahuarita, Corona De Tucson, Summit and Rita Ranch.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.

Remain alert for flooding even in locations not receiving rain.

Washes, streams, and rivers can become raging killer currents in a

matter of minutes, even from distant rainfall.

&&

FLASH FLOOD…RADAR INDICATED;

FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT…CONSIDERABLE