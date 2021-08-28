Flash Flood Warning until SAT 5:45 PM MST

Flash Flood Warning until SAT 5:45 PM MSTUpdated
Issued by National Weather Service – Tucson, AZ
Santa Cruz County
…FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 545 PM MST THIS
AFTERNOON FOR SOUTHWESTERN SANTA CRUZ COUNTY…
At 458 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated very heavy rain south of
Nogales, across the International Border. This rainfall caused rapid
runoff in washes that feed the Nogales Wash as it flows into the
city of Nogales. A significant rise of the Nogales Wash was observed
reaching its banks on an online camera. Although the water has held
steady in the wash or slightly receded, flash flooding of the area
is still likely through 545 PM MST.
HAZARD…Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms.
SOURCE…Radar.
IMPACT…Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas,
highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor
drainage and low-lying areas.
Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…
Nogales.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
&&
FLASH FLOOD…RADAR INDICATED