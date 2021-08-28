Dust Storm Warning from SAT 3:53 PM MST until SAT 4:45 PM MST

Issued by National Weather Service – Tucson, AZ

Pima County

The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a

* Dust Storm Warning for…

East central Pima County in southeastern Arizona…

* Until 445 PM MST.

* At 350 PM MST, an area of blowing dust was located near southern

Tucson southward to near Corona De Tucson and Sahuarita, moving

west at 20 mph.

HAZARD…Less than a quarter mile visibility with strong wind in

excess of 45 mph.

SOURCE…Detected by National Weather Service meteorologists.

IMPACT…Dangerous life-threatening travel.

* This includes the following highways…

Interstate 10 between mile markers 267 and 283.

Interstate 19 between mile markers 41 and 60.

Route 83 between mile markers 53 and 58.

Route 86 between mile markers 159 and 165.

Locations impacted include…

Southern Tucson, Sahuarita, Green Valley, Drexel Heights, Vail,

Pascua Pueblo Yaqui Reservation, Summit, Corona De Tucson, Valencia

West, Tucson International Airport, San Xavier Mission and Ryan

AirField.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Dust storms lead to dangerous driving conditions with visibility

reduced to near zero. If driving, avoid dust storms if possible. If

caught in one, pull off the road, turn off your lights and keep your

foot off the brake.

&&