Skip to Content

Severe Thunderstorm Warning from FRI 1:38 PM MST until FRI 2:30 PM MST

New
1:38 pm Weather AlertsWx Alert - Pima

Issued by National Weather Service – Tucson, AZ

Pima County

The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…
Southeastern Pima County in southeastern Arizona…
Western Santa Cruz County in southeastern Arizona…

* Until 230 PM MST.

* At 137 PM MST, a severe thunderstorm was located 9 miles west of
Arivaca, or 25 miles west of Tubac, moving southwest at 5 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage
to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include…
Sasabe.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.

&&

HAIL THREAT…RADAR INDICATED;
MAX HAIL SIZE…1.00 IN;
WIND THREAT…RADAR INDICATED;
MAX WIND GUST…60 MPH

Author Profile Photo

News 4 Tucson

More Stories

Skip to content