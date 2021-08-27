Flood Advisory from FRI 5:04 PM MST until FRI 8:15 PM MST

Issued by National Weather Service – Tucson, AZ

Pima County

The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a

* Small Stream Flood Advisory for…

West Central Pima County in southeastern Arizona…

* Until 815 PM MST.

* At 504 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to

thunderstorms between Gu Vo and Menengers. This will cause small

stream flooding. Between 0.5 and 2 inches of rain have fallen.

* Some locations that will experience flooding include…

Gu Vo, Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, Ali Chugk and Pia Oik.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.

&&