Flood Advisory from FRI 5:04 PM MST until FRI 8:15 PM MST

Flood Advisory from FRI 5:04 PM MST until FRI 8:15 PM MSTNew
Issued by National Weather Service – Tucson, AZ
Pima County
The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a
* Small Stream Flood Advisory for…
West Central Pima County in southeastern Arizona…
* Until 815 PM MST.
* At 504 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to
thunderstorms between Gu Vo and Menengers. This will cause small
stream flooding. Between 0.5 and 2 inches of rain have fallen.
* Some locations that will experience flooding include…
Gu Vo, Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, Ali Chugk and Pia Oik.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.
