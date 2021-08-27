Flood Advisory from FRI 4:56 PM MST until FRI 7:00 PM MST

Flood Advisory from FRI 4:56 PM MST until FRI 7:00 PM MSTNew
Issued by National Weather Service – Tucson, AZ
Graham County
The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a
* Small Stream Flood Advisory for…
East Central Graham County in southeastern Arizona…
* Until 700 PM MST.
* At 456 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to
thunderstorms. This will cause small stream flooding. 1 to 2
inches of rain have fallen northeast of Safford.
* Some locations that will experience flooding include…
mainly rural areas of East Central Graham County
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are
potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded
roads. Find an alternate route.
&&