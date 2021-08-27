Flood Advisory from FRI 4:56 PM MST until FRI 7:00 PM MST

Issued by National Weather Service – Tucson, AZ

Graham County

The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a

* Small Stream Flood Advisory for…

East Central Graham County in southeastern Arizona…

* Until 700 PM MST.

* At 456 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to

thunderstorms. This will cause small stream flooding. 1 to 2

inches of rain have fallen northeast of Safford.

* Some locations that will experience flooding include…

mainly rural areas of East Central Graham County

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are

potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded

roads. Find an alternate route.

&&