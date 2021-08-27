Flood Advisory from FRI 3:49 PM MST until FRI 5:45 PM MST

Issued by National Weather Service – Tucson, AZ

Pima County

The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a

* Small Stream Flood Advisory for…

Western Pima County in southeastern Arizona…

* Until 545 PM MST.

* At 349 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to

thunderstorms. This will cause small stream flooding. Between 0.7

and 1.3 inches of rain has fallen along State Highway 85 south of

Why.

* Some locations that will experience flooding include…

Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.

Remain alert for flooding even in locations not receiving rain.

Washes, streams, and rivers can become raging killer currents in a

matter of minutes, even from distant rainfall.

&&