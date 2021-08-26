Severe Thunderstorm Warning until THU 3:30 PM MST

Issued by National Weather Service – Tucson, AZ

Pima County

…A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 330 PM MST

FOR EAST CENTRAL PIMA AND WEST CENTRAL COCHISE COUNTIES…

At 301 PM MST, a severe thunderstorm was located 10 miles east of

Vail, or 13 miles northwest of Benson, and is nearly stationary.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to

roofs, siding, and trees.

Locations impacted include…

Saguaro National Park East and Mescal.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

&&

HAIL THREAT…RADAR INDICATED;

MAX HAIL SIZE…1.00 IN;

WIND THREAT…RADAR INDICATED;

MAX WIND GUST…60 MPH