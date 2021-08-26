Flood Advisory from THU 3:45 PM MST until THU 6:45 PM MST

Issued by National Weather Service – Tucson, AZ

Pima County

The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a

* Small Stream Flood Advisory for…

Northeastern Pima County in southeastern Arizona…

* Until 645 PM MST.

* At 345 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to

thunderstorms over western slopes of the Catalinas. This will

cause small stream flooding.

* Some locations that will experience flooding include…

Catalina and Catalina State Park.

This includes the following streams and drainages…

Sutherland Wash, Stratton Wash and Esperero Wash.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Move away from recently burned areas. Life-threatening flooding of

creeks, roads and normally dry washes is likely. The heavy rains

will likely trigger rockslides, mudslides and debris flows in steep

terrain, especially in and around these areas.

&&