Severe Thunderstorm Warning until MON 5:15 PM MST

Issued by National Weather Service – Tucson, AZ

Graham County

…A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 515 PM MST

FOR SOUTHEASTERN GRAHAM AND WEST CENTRAL GREENLEE COUNTIES…

At 455 PM MST, a severe thunderstorm was located 14 miles east of

Solomon, or 17 miles south of Clifton, moving northeast at 15 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to

roofs, siding, and trees.

This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly remote areas of

southeastern Graham and west central Greenlee Counties.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

&&

HAIL THREAT…RADAR INDICATED;

MAX HAIL SIZE…1.00 IN;

WIND THREAT…RADAR INDICATED;

MAX WIND GUST…60 MPH