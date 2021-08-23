Flood Advisory from MON 3:32 PM MST until MON 5:30 PM MST
Issued by National Weather Service – Tucson, AZ
Cochise County
The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a
* Small Stream Flood Advisory for…
Southeastern Cochise County in southeastern Arizona…
* Until 530 PM MST.
* At 332 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to
thunderstorms over southern portions of the Chiricahua Mountains.
This will cause small stream flooding.
* Some locations that will experience flooding include…
mainly rural areas of Southeastern Cochise County
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
