Flood Advisory from MON 3:32 PM MST until MON 5:30 PM MST

3:32 pm Weather AlertsWx Alert - Cochise

Issued by National Weather Service – Tucson, AZ

Cochise County

The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a

* Small Stream Flood Advisory for…
Southeastern Cochise County in southeastern Arizona…

* Until 530 PM MST.

* At 332 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to
thunderstorms over southern portions of the Chiricahua Mountains.
This will cause small stream flooding.

* Some locations that will experience flooding include…
mainly rural areas of Southeastern Cochise County

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

