Flood Advisory from MON 1:54 PM MST until MON 5:00 PM MST

Flood Advisory from MON 1:54 PM MST until MON 5:00 PM MSTNew
Issued by National Weather Service – Tucson, AZ
Cochise County
The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a
* Small Stream Flood Advisory for…
South Central Cochise County in southeastern Arizona…
* Until 500 PM MST.
* At 154 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to
thunderstorms. This will cause small stream flooding. Between 1
and 2 inches of rain have fallen.
* Some locations that will experience flooding include…
mainly rural areas of South Central Cochise County
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
Stay away or be swept away. River banks and culverts can become
unstable and unsafe.
&&