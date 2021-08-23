Skip to Content

Flood Advisory from MON 12:11 PM MST until MON 3:15 PM MST

12:11 pm Weather AlertsWx Alert - Cochise

Issued by National Weather Service – Tucson, AZ

Cochise County

The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a

* Small Stream Flood Advisory for…
East Central Cochise County in southeastern Arizona…

* Until 315 PM MST.

* At 1211 PM MST, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated
heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause small stream
flooding. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. A rain gage
at the Southwest Research Station recorded 1.2 inches of rain in
one hour.

* Some locations that will experience flooding include…
Portal and Paradise.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.

&&

