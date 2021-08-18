Severe Thunderstorm Warning until WED 6:15 PM MST

Issued by National Weather Service – Phoenix, AZ

Pinal County

…A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 615 PM MST

FOR MARICOPA AND PINAL COUNTIES…

At 532 PM MST, a severe thunderstorm was located near South Mountain

Park, or 7 miles southwest of Tempe, moving northeast at 15 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

Locations impacted include…

Phoenix, Mesa, Chandler, Gilbert, Tempe, Mesa Riverview Mall, Tempe

Marketplace, Papago Park, Arizona Mills Mall, Downtown Mesa, South

Phoenix, South Mountain Park, Arizona State University, Fiesta Mall

and Sky Harbor Airport.

This includes the following highways…

AZ Interstate 10 between mile markers 147 and 166.

AZ Interstate 17 between mile markers 195 and 196.

AZ Route 51 between mile markers 1 and 2.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

Continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.

Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature’s leading

killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to

be struck by lightning.

Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to

flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.

&&

HAIL THREAT…RADAR INDICATED;

MAX HAIL SIZE…0.75 IN;

WIND THREAT…RADAR INDICATED;

MAX WIND GUST…60 MPH